Elite Dangerous: Odyssey — Mismanaged Expectations and a Future of Infinite Possibility

I have long had an interest in Japan and its history and wars. I actually lived in the Kansai Region of Japan for a period of two years residing in cities such as Kyoto, Uji, Maizuru, Sanda, Kobe and Osaka. I loved the culture and history and really enjoyed visiting the temples and shrines but also in taking trips to the few castles there. A few weeks ago, I saw this new upcoming game that purported to take a look at 16th century Japan and the struggle of various Daimyo who are waging wars of conquest to become the next Shogun. I was definitely intrigued and reached out to the designer Nathan Lusk to see if we could get some more information about the design before the game launches its Kickstarter campaign on June 1st.