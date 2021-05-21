newsbreak-logo
Elite Dangerous: Odyssey — Mismanaged Expectations and a Future of Infinite Possibility

superjumpmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Elite Dangerous Odyssey expansion has launched this week. It represents a genuine next-generation leap in terms of gameplay, functionality, and graphics for the space sim. The reception for the new expansion has been decidedly lukewarm, however, primarily due to the state of the game’s performance. Many players are struggling to hit acceptable frame rates even on computers running the latest 30-series cards. Another major contributor to the community’s feeling towards the release is that they have consistently, across the game’s lifetime, experienced factors that have not met expectations.

superjumpmagazine.com
