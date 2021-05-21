California to speed up environmental reviews for resi projects
Small residential projects in California will have an easier time securing key environmental reviews, thanks to new legislation signed by Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday. Newsom signed a bill that allows privately financed residential projects with between $15 million and $100 million in investment to qualify for a streamlined environmental review process through 2025. At least 15 percent of the units at the project must also be classified as affordable.therealdeal.com