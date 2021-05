After the College launched the pilot program to support the K-12 kids of faculty and staff, other universities adopted the program with the same success. In fall 2020, not long after the College pivoted to virtual teaching and learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 30 Barnard students joined the College’s new Virtual Tutoring Corps. In this role, they had the chance to implement what they learned as students in a pilot program that connects current students with the K-12 children of faculty and staff. Now, that program’s success is being replicated by other institutions.