The Latest On What’s Ahead at COTERIE and MAGIC
Informa Markets Fashion has announced more details about fashion trade events COTERIE, MAGIC, PROJECT, and SOURCING at Magic. The COTERIE floor returns with a full scale show, taking place September 19-21 at the Jacob Javits Center, with plans for a more product-forward experience. Collectively located upstairs on “Level 3,” apparel will be cohesively showcased with footwear and accessories for what the show is calling a “complete look” approach.fashionweekdaily.com