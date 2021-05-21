newsbreak-logo
The Latest On What’s Ahead at COTERIE and MAGIC

By Eddie Roche
fashionweekdaily.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleInforma Markets Fashion has announced more details about fashion trade events COTERIE, MAGIC, PROJECT, and SOURCING at Magic. The COTERIE floor returns with a full scale show, taking place September 19-21 at the Jacob Javits Center, with plans for a more product-forward experience. Collectively located upstairs on “Level 3,” apparel will be cohesively showcased with footwear and accessories for what the show is calling a “complete look” approach.

