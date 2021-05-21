newsbreak-logo
Chinese startup Pony.ai can now test driverless vehicles in three California cities

By Kirsten Korosec
TechCrunch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile dozens of companies — 55 in all — have active permits to test autonomous vehicles with a safety driver, it’s far less common to receive permission for driverless vehicles. Pony is the eighth company to be issued a driverless testing permit in the state, a list that includes Chinese companies AutoX, Baidu and WeRide as well as U.S. businesses Cruise, Nuro, Waymo and Zoox. Only Nuro has been granted a so-called deployment permit, which allows it to operate commercially.

techcrunch.com
