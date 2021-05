NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A pair of gunmen fired at least nine shots near a playground where children were playing over the weekend, the NYPD said Tuesday. The two gunmen and a third man were walking north on University Avenue, in front of Morton Playground in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx, around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday when two males of an unknown age left a basketball court at the play area, police said.