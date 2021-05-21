FIRSTHAND TECHNOLOGY VALUE FUND, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE:WDGY) ('Wedgemount' or the 'Company'), a mineral exploration company focused on maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition, discovery and advancement of high-quality copper - gold projects in North America, has approved the grant of incentive stock options (each, an 'Option') to acquire up to 1,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each a 'Common Share'), 800,000 of which were granted to certain directors and officers of the Company. The Options are exercisable for a five year term expiring on May 25, 2026 at a price of $0.45 per Option. The Options are subject to vesting provisions, with 1/4 vesting 3 months from grant date and 1/4 vesting every 3 months thereafter. The Options are subject to Canadian Securities Exchange approval, and approval of the Option plan by Wedgemount's shareholders at the Company's first annual general meeting, no Options may be exercised until such approval and acceptance is given. Any Common Shares issued pursuant to the exercise of the Options will be subject to a four month hold period expiring on September 26, 2021.