Financial Reports

FIRSTHAND TECHNOLOGY VALUE FUND, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)

marketscreener.com
 4 days ago

On May 21, 2021 , Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. issued a press release announcing that its top five holdings as of. were IntraOp Medical, Wrightspeed, Pivotal Systems, Revasum, and Hera Systems. The press release also announced that, as of. April 30, 2021. , the estimated total investments* of the...

www.marketscreener.com
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

UGE Announces Release Date for Q1 2021 Financial Statements and Webinar Details

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2021) - UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE) (OTCQB: UGEIF) (the "Company" or "UGE"), a leader in the commercial and community solar sector, announces that it plans to release its first quarter 2021 financial statements on May 28, 2021 prior to market open.
Financial Reportshawaiitelegraph.com

Sativa Wellness Group Announces Filing of Q1 2021 Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ('Sativa Wellness' or the 'Company') announced today it has filed financial statements and management's discussion and analysis. All amounts unless stated otherwise are presented in British Pounds (GBP). The Company has maintained its presence within the...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 4 MAXLINEAR INC For: May 20 Filed by: LITCHFIELD STEVEN G

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
BusinessStreetInsider.com

FBL Financial (FFG) Completes Take-Private Transaction With FBL Financial Group

Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company ("FBPCIC") today announced that it has completed its transaction with FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG) ("FBL Financial Group" or "the Company"). Under the terms of the previously announced agreement, FBPCIC acquired the outstanding shares of FBL Financial Group Class A and Class B common stock that neither FBPCIC nor the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation ("IFBF") owned prior to the transaction for $61.00 per share in cash.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Neovasc Receives NASDAQ Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency

Vancouver, British Columbia and Minneapolis, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2021) - Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN)/(TSX: NVCN) ("Neovasc" or the "Company") announced today that it has received written notification (the "Notification Letter") from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Rules for continued listing on the Nasdaq. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share, and Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that a failure to meet the minimum bid price requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Based on the closing bid price of the Company's common shares for the 30 consecutive business days from April 12, 2021 to May 21, 2021, the Company no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Ximen Mining Engages Engineering Firm Micon International Ltd for Technical Support on the Kenville Gold Mine

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB: XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce that it has contracted Toronto-based Micon International Limited (Micon) for technical services related to the Kenville Mine. Initially, Micon will create a resource estimate for the new decline project to support plans for a 10,000-tonne bulk sample. This new resource estimate is focused on areas of the Kenville Mine not previously reported on in earlier (historic) mineral resource estimates. Initial work by Micon will be an internal estimate to support planning for the bulk sample. Ximen then intends to convert this to a mineral resource estimate for public disclosure following NI 43-101 best practice guidelines once all QA/QC work and site visits are completed.
Economybirminghamnews.net

Stans Energy Announces Filing of Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Stans Energy Corp. (the 'Company' or 'Stans') (TSXV:HRE) provides an update today that further to the review by the Ontario Securities Commission (the 'OSC') of the Company's continuous disclosure and a subsequent request from OSC staff in connection therewith, the Company has filed amended and restated interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 along with a corresponding restated management discussion and analysis.
Businessaustinnews.net

Wedgemount Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE:WDGY) ('Wedgemount' or the 'Company'), a mineral exploration company focused on maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition, discovery and advancement of high-quality copper - gold projects in North America, has approved the grant of incentive stock options (each, an 'Option') to acquire up to 1,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each a 'Common Share'), 800,000 of which were granted to certain directors and officers of the Company. The Options are exercisable for a five year term expiring on May 25, 2026 at a price of $0.45 per Option. The Options are subject to vesting provisions, with 1/4 vesting 3 months from grant date and 1/4 vesting every 3 months thereafter. The Options are subject to Canadian Securities Exchange approval, and approval of the Option plan by Wedgemount's shareholders at the Company's first annual general meeting, no Options may be exercised until such approval and acceptance is given. Any Common Shares issued pursuant to the exercise of the Options will be subject to a four month hold period expiring on September 26, 2021.
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Sterling Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB(R) Venture Market

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG)(OTCQB:SAGGF) has received a receipt of approval from OTC Markets Group to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market, effective May 24, 2021, under the symbol SAGGF. The OTCQB quotation will increase the accessibility of the company to United States-based retail and institutional investors and aligns well with the company's focus on its mineral properties within North America. The company profile can be viewed at the OTC Market website.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

IMC International Mining Corp. Appoints Two Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / IMC International Mining Corp. (CSE:IMCX) (OTCQB:IMIMF) (FRA:3MX) ('IMC' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Jason Nickel and Mr. David McAdam as Directors of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Nickel is an experienced mining engineer, investor and...
Idaho StateStreetInsider.com

Idaho Champion Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement up to $1.5 million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE:ITKO)(OTCQB: GLDRF)(FSE:1QB1)("Idaho Champion" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units at a price of $0.15 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the "Financing").
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Major Shareholders Announcement

With reference to Section 38 of the Danish Act on Capital Markets (kapitalmarkedsloven)) it is hereby announced that Parvus Asset Management Europe Limited has informed Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (the "Company") that funds administered by companies within Parvus Asset Management Europe Limited on 19 May 2021 control shares in total amounting to more than 10% of the Company's share capital as the threshold was passively crossed following reduction of the Company's share capital, and Parvus Asset Management Europe Limited exercises more than 10% of the Company's voting rights.
Stocksaustinnews.net

First Growth Funds Makes $859,852 Profit from Sale of Ethereum

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / First Growth Funds Limited (CSE:FGFL) '(Company') is pleased to announce it has successfully sold 255.5 Ethereum tokens for $907,052. The Company invested $47,200 and booked $859,852 cash profit from the sale. The Ethereum investment was held for approximately 2 years and...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC cut its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,595 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for approximately 3.6% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $13,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
PoliticsBay Area Rapid Transit

BART seeks applicants for public seat on Audit Committee; deadline to apply July 9

BART is seeking applicants to fill one of two public member seats on its Audit Committee, which assists the Board of Directors in providing oversight for financial management, operational effectiveness, ethics and regulatory compliance. The deadline to apply is July 9. The Audit Committee is comprised of five voting members,...
MarketsShareCast

Fix Price Group Ltd. : Notification of PDMR transaction

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. Details of...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$10.06 Million in Sales Expected for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) will report $10.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.52 million and the highest is $14.60 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies reported sales of $610,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,549.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp Announces Year End Results

WINNIPEG, MB, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp ("LHIC") is pleased to report its financial results for the Year ended December 31, 2020. The following comments in regard to the financial results should be read in conjunction with the December 31, 2020 financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis which are available on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 8-K PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. For: May 24

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. May 24, 2021. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Form SC 13D Vera Therapeutics, Inc. Filed by: Abingworth LLP

May 18, 2021. (Date of Event which Requires Filing of this Statement) If the filing person has previously filed a statement...