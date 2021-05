News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. With reference to Section 38 of the Danish Act on Capital Markets (kapitalmarkedsloven)) it is hereby announced that Parvus Asset Management Europe Limited has informed Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (the "Company") that funds administered by companies within Parvus Asset Management Europe Limited on 19 May 2021 control shares in total amounting to more than 10% of the Company's share capital as the threshold was passively crossed following reduction of the Company's share capital, and Parvus Asset Management Europe Limited exercises more than 10% of the Company's voting rights.