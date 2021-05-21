newsbreak-logo
Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Omaha

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com
