There are several ways a Pokémon can be considered good in Pokémon Go. They might be a solid defensive Pokémon but have low CP value, making them an ideal choice for the Great League, but you’d never use them in the Master League. The same goes for PvE raids, a Pokémon could have a high CP and be great with raids, but there are better choices for you to pick in PvP battles. It all varies. For Altaria, while they’re not an incredibly strong Pokémon, they’re outstanding in the Great and Ultra Leagues.