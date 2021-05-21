newsbreak-logo
PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)

marketscreener.com
 4 days ago

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders. (a)The Company's Annual Meeting was held on. . The holders of 16,813,096 shares of common stock of the Company, constituting 92 percent of the outstanding shares entitled to vote as of the record date, were represented at the Annual Meeting either in person or by proxy. (b) At the Annual Meeting,

www.marketscreener.com
#Financial Statements#Form 8 K#Compensation#Proxy Statements#Financial Shares#Outstanding Shares#Common Shares#Company#Ernst Young Llp#Submission#Security Holders#Shareholders#Common Stock#Annual Meeting#Edgar Online#Fiscal Year#Schreier
BusinessStreetInsider.com

FBL Financial (FFG) Completes Take-Private Transaction With FBL Financial Group

Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company ("FBPCIC") today announced that it has completed its transaction with FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG) ("FBL Financial Group" or "the Company"). Under the terms of the previously announced agreement, FBPCIC acquired the outstanding shares of FBL Financial Group Class A and Class B common stock that neither FBPCIC nor the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation ("IFBF") owned prior to the transaction for $61.00 per share in cash.
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Sativa Wellness Group Announces Filing of Q1 2021 Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ('Sativa Wellness' or the 'Company') announced today it has filed financial statements and management's discussion and analysis. All amounts unless stated otherwise are presented in British Pounds (GBP). The Company has maintained its presence within the...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Neovasc Receives NASDAQ Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency

Vancouver, British Columbia and Minneapolis, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2021) - Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN)/(TSX: NVCN) ("Neovasc" or the "Company") announced today that it has received written notification (the "Notification Letter") from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Rules for continued listing on the Nasdaq. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share, and Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that a failure to meet the minimum bid price requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Based on the closing bid price of the Company's common shares for the 30 consecutive business days from April 12, 2021 to May 21, 2021, the Company no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement.
Businesshawaiitelegraph.com

Wedgemount Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE:WDGY) ('Wedgemount' or the 'Company'), a mineral exploration company focused on maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition, discovery and advancement of high-quality copper - gold projects in North America, has approved the grant of incentive stock options (each, an 'Option') to acquire up to 1,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each a 'Common Share'), 800,000 of which were granted to certain directors and officers of the Company. The Options are exercisable for a five year term expiring on May 25, 2026 at a price of $0.45 per Option. The Options are subject to vesting provisions, with 1/4 vesting 3 months from grant date and 1/4 vesting every 3 months thereafter. The Options are subject to Canadian Securities Exchange approval, and approval of the Option plan by Wedgemount's shareholders at the Company's first annual general meeting, no Options may be exercised until such approval and acceptance is given. Any Common Shares issued pursuant to the exercise of the Options will be subject to a four month hold period expiring on September 26, 2021.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

The Active Investment Company Alliance (AICA) Announces Their May 27th, 2021 Business Development Company (BDC) Investor Forum

RICHMOND, Va., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AICA is pleased to announce a half-day education event for Financial Advisors Institutional Investors and Individual Investors covering the fast-growing $65 Billion listed Business Development Company (BDC) universe with about 47 unique funds. Full list of public BDCs: https://cefdata.com/bdc/. On May 27th at...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Annovis Bio, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering

Berwyn, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2021) - Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE American: ANVS) ("Annovis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage drug platform company addressing Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD) and other neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 1,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $50.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $50,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the Company.
Businessbuildingindiana.com

Carmel-Based Insurance Firm Merging with Progressive, $338M

Protective Insurance Corporation announced the Company’s class A shareholders approved a proposal to adopt the merger agreement under which Progressive will acquire all of the outstanding Class A shares and Class B shares of Protective’s common stock for $23.30 per share in cash, for a total transaction value of approximately $338 million.
Businessbirminghamnews.net

IMC International Mining Corp. Appoints Two Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / IMC International Mining Corp. (CSE:IMCX) (OTCQB:IMIMF) (FRA:3MX) ('IMC' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Jason Nickel and Mr. David McAdam as Directors of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Nickel is an experienced mining engineer, investor and...
Marketsaustinnews.net

Sterling Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB(R) Venture Market

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG)(OTCQB:SAGGF) has received a receipt of approval from OTC Markets Group to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market, effective May 24, 2021, under the symbol SAGGF. The OTCQB quotation will increase the accessibility of the company to United States-based retail and institutional investors and aligns well with the company's focus on its mineral properties within North America. The company profile can be viewed at the OTC Market website.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

LPL Financial Hires EVP, Advisor Growth Solutions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced that Alisa Maute joins the firm as executive vice president, Advisor Growth Solutions, effective today. In her role, Maute will focus on growing and optimizing advisor adoption of LPL's platforms and consulting resources to grow their client relationships, while also playing an integral role setting the strategy and build-out of future wealth management offerings. She reports to Ed Fandrey, managing director and divisional president, Advisor Solutions.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Inogen (INGN) Adds Elizabeth Mora to Board

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, announced today that Elizabeth (Beth) Mora has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective May 24, 2021. In addition, Ms. Mora was appointed as a member of the Board's Audit Committee. She will serve as a Class I director, with a term expiring at the annual meeting of stockholders to be held in 2024. Ms. Mora fills the vacancy on the Board and the Board's Audit Committee created by the resignation of R. Scott Greer, who resigned effective May 24, 2021. Mr. Greer had served as a member of Inogen's Board since 2015. In connection with this transition, Mr. Loren McFarland, an existing member of the Audit Committee, was appointed as Chairperson of the Board's Audit Committee and Ms. Mora was appointed as a member of the Board's Audit Committee, in each case effective May 24, 2021.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Appoints Prathyusha Duraibabu, CPA, MBA, to Chief Financial Officer

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, announced today the appointment of Prathyusha Duraibabu, CPA, MBA as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective June 1, 2021. Ms. Duraibabu will lead all financial activities and report to the Chief Executive Officer.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMEA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion in...
Stockspulse2.com

American Well (AMWL) Stock: $20 Target By Piper Sandler

The shares of American Well Corp (NYSE: AMWL) have received a price target decrease from $30 to $20 by Piper Sandler. These are the details. The shares of American Well Corp (NYSE: AMWL) have received a price target decrease from $30 to $20 by Piper Sandler. And Piper Sandler analyst Sean Wieland is maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the company shares.
Idaho StateStreetInsider.com

Idaho Champion Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement up to $1.5 million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE:ITKO)(OTCQB: GLDRF)(FSE:1QB1)("Idaho Champion" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units at a price of $0.15 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the "Financing").
MarketsBusiness Insider

TSX Venture Exchange, Katipult, C-Suite at The Open

TORONTO, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Gord Breese, CEO, Katipult Technology Corp., ("Katipult" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: FUND), shares his Corporation's story in an interview with TMX Group. The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Ximen Mining Engages Engineering Firm Micon International Ltd for Technical Support on the Kenville Gold Mine

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB: XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce that it has contracted Toronto-based Micon International Limited (Micon) for technical services related to the Kenville Mine. Initially, Micon will create a resource estimate for the new decline project to support plans for a 10,000-tonne bulk sample. This new resource estimate is focused on areas of the Kenville Mine not previously reported on in earlier (historic) mineral resource estimates. Initial work by Micon will be an internal estimate to support planning for the bulk sample. Ximen then intends to convert this to a mineral resource estimate for public disclosure following NI 43-101 best practice guidelines once all QA/QC work and site visits are completed.
BusinessLaw.com

NetDocuments Announces Investment From New Equity Partner Warburg Pincus

Today, cloud-based document management platform NetDocuments announced it will receive an investment from existing investor CoveCove Hill Partners and private equity firm Warburg Pincus, who is acquiring Clearlake Capital Group’s equity stake in the legal tech company for an undisclosed sum. Clearlake first invested in NetDocuments in March 2017. NetDocuments...
PoliticsBay Area Rapid Transit

BART seeks applicants for public seat on Audit Committee; deadline to apply July 9

BART is seeking applicants to fill one of two public member seats on its Audit Committee, which assists the Board of Directors in providing oversight for financial management, operational effectiveness, ethics and regulatory compliance. The deadline to apply is July 9. The Audit Committee is comprised of five voting members,...