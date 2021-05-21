Sit Down, Katie Sturino Wants To Talk To You About Embracing Your Body (And Living Your Best Life)

Tell me your best feature! Now tell me one you want to change!. My best feature would be my skin….! Allow me to brag very briefly….I am poreless (except some minor visible pores on my nose), I am very smooth without any texture issues, and I am free from blemishes and acne. My skin has been like this as far back as I can remember. I never even went thorough any acne or blemish issues when I was a teenager! I remember high school being like a war zone for pimples especially during everyone’s period but I never had an issue. Acne, blemishes were never really an issue during my period or even just due to normal teenage hormones. I do remember in Freshman year have some minor forehead breakouts because sort of had bangs which I was growing out. But aside from that, I never really get breakouts now or back then. My skin is also, really resilient. Nothing really breaks me out or causes sensitives.