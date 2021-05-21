newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Canadian dollar up for 8th straight week as speculative buying climbs

marketscreener.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as encouraging U.S. factory data boosted the greenback, with the loonie adding to a streak of weekly gains and staying in reach of a six-year high. Speculators have raised their bullish bets on the Canadian...

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Dollar#Statistics Canada#Speculators#Commodities Trading#Commodities Prices#Futures Trading#Reuters#Cftc#Usdcad#Exchange Bank Of Canada#The Federal Reserve#Canadian Retail Sales#Major Currencies#Weekly Gains#Investors#Bonds#Inflation#Oil#Copper#Fx Strategy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
Canada
Related
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar slide continues, yuan rally gets attention

(Updates prices, revises throughout, previous dateline NEW YORK/LONDON) * Dollar index back below 90; euro above $1.22 * Chinese yuan gains to 6.40 to dollar, state banks intervene * Sterling's climb stalls below $1.42 * Interest rate trajectories drawing attention * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By David Henry NEW YORK, May 25 (Reuters) - The dollar extended its nearly two-month slide against major peers on Tuesday as U.S. interest rates fell on U.S. Federal Reserve arguments for easy monetary policy despite current inflationary forces. The dollar weakness came as U.S. Treasury yields fell to fresh multi-week lows and the yield curve flattened after an auction of two-year notes attracted solid demand. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries fell as low as 1.56% on Tuesday afternoon. Interest rates in many other countries have climbed in the past month and made their currencies more competitive against the dollar, said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York. The current outlook is for that difference to continue, he added. "The Federal Reserve seems to be behind several other central banks in adjusting and recalibrating monetary policy." Since the end of March the dollar has declined on the belief that low U.S. rates will drive cash abroad to capture gains now that other economies are beginning to recover more quickly from the pandemic. The dollar index against major currencies was off 0.2% in the afternoon in New York at 89.646. Early in the day it fell to 89.533, the lowest since Jan. 7. The euro climbed to January levels and was last up 0.3% on the day at $1.2253. Early in the day, China state-owned banks were seen trying to curb a yuan rally which carried the onshore yuan to 6.4016 per dollar, the strongest since 2018. China's major state-owned banks, four sources said, were seen buying U.S. dollars at around 6.4 yuan in the Asian afternoon in a move viewed as an effort to cool a yuan rally led by its offshore counterpart. Strategists have said the dollar is likely be weak against many currencies until markets see stronger U.S. economic data and interest rates. Stronger data could come on Friday with new readings on U.S. core consumer prices in April and a survey of purchasing managers. Comments from Fed officials are keeping down U.S. yields, said Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX strategy at CIBC. "That's maintaining the weaker dollar narrative." Dovish comments from Fed speakers continued on Tuesday with a speech by Charles Evans, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, who said recent inflation reports reflected only a "burst of post-pandemic relative price level adjustments." Two other Fed officials made similar statements on Monday. The British pound, which had run up about 2% against the dollar since April, was stalled at $1.4149 as though it could not break through $1.42. Sterling needs fresh evidence of British economic strength to get back to the 2021 high of $1.4240 reached in February, traders and analysts said. Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ether were off about 3% for the day in the afternoon in New York. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:08PM (1908 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 89.6460 89.8550 -0.23% -0.372% +89.8670 +89.5330 Euro/Dollar $1.2253 $1.2217 +0.30% +0.29% +$1.2266 +$1.2213 Dollar/Yen 108.7000 108.7650 -0.06% +5.21% +109.0600 +108.5650 Euro/Yen 133.18 132.85 +0.25% +4.93% +133.6000 +132.8400 Dollar/Swiss 0.8951 0.8967 -0.18% +1.18% +0.8974 +0.8931 Sterling/Dollar $1.4149 $1.4155 -0.04% +3.56% +$1.4211 +$1.4116 Dollar/Canadian 1.2064 1.2047 +0.15% -5.26% +1.2078 +1.2030 Aussie/Dollar $0.7751 $0.7754 -0.04% +0.75% +$0.7776 +$0.7733 Euro/Swiss 1.0968 1.0956 +0.11% +1.49% +1.0984 +1.0949 Euro/Sterling 0.8659 0.8626 +0.38% -3.11% +0.8671 +0.8620 NZ $0.7228 $0.7216 +0.24% +0.72% +$0.7250 +$0.7209 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.3145 8.3290 -0.27% -3.27% +8.3490 +8.2910 Euro/Norway 10.1889 10.1790 +0.10% -2.66% +10.2285 +10.1555 Dollar/Sweden 8.2560 8.3119 -0.39% +0.73% +8.3197 +8.2503 Euro/Sweden 10.1169 10.1564 -0.39% +0.40% +10.1647 +10.1119 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Ritvik Carvalho in London Editing by Alistair Bell and Richard Chang)
BusinessFXStreet.com

Yields, dollar slip, kiwi bid, RBNZ outlook likely upbeat

Summary: The key US 10-year bond yield slipped to 4-week lows at 1.56% (1.60% yesterday) as Fed Officials continued to downplay rising inflation concerns. Richard Clarida, Fed Vice-Chair stuck to the party line saying that the recent rise in inflation will be temporary. A favourite measure of the US Dollar’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, the Dollar Index (USD/DXY) eased to 89.67 from 89.83. New Zealand’s Kiwi Dollar (NZD/USD) finished bid at 0.7225 (0.7218) heading into today’s RBNZ Interest Rate meeting (12 noon, Sydney). The RBNZ is expected to leave policy settings unchanged and upgrade their economic forecasts. Australia’s Dollar (AUD/USD) was little changed at 0.7750 (0.7752). Elsewhere, Germany’s IFO Business Climate Index climbed to 99.2 from 96.8 and beating median estimates at 98.2. The Euro extended its grind higher, hitting an overnight peak at 1.22663 before settling at 1.2246 (1.2215 yesterday). Sterling steadied, finishing at 1.4147 from 1.4153 yesterday. Against the Yen, the Greenback eased to 108.72 from 108.82. The USD/CNH (US Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) pair settled at 6.4100 after attempting to breach 6.4000 (overnight low 6.3911). According to a Reuters report, Chinese state-banks were seen purchasing Dollars around the 6.40 level. The US Dollar eased to 1.3250 Singapore Dollars (1.3275 yesterday).
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Equities, dollar rise as Fed officials downplay inflation concerns

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Global equity markets gained and the U.S. dollar rallied against major currencies on Wednesday for the first time this week as Federal Reserve officials continued to downplay the prospects of rising inflation. Richard Clarida, the Fed's vice chair, said on Tuesday that the U.S. central bank had...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as gold gains lift material stocks

(Updates prices, adds sector details) May 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday, supported by material stocks as gold prices jumped on the back of softer Treasury yields after U.S. Federal Reserve officials downplayed inflation concerns. * The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners...
Businesskitco.com

Price gains for gold, silver, amid bullish technicals

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early morning U.S. trading Wednesday, with gold notching...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Australia, NZ dollars hold steady as dollar languishes

SYDNEY, May 25 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were slightly higher against the greenback on Tuesday, with the dollar softer following weaker-than-expected data and as Federal Reserve officials allayed fears of policy tightening. The Aussie was 0.05% higher at $0.7758, after touching a low of $0.7706 overnight,...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Dollar falls, equities gain as Fed calms inflation worries

NEW YORK (Reuters) -World equity markets made gains while the U.S. dollar hit new lows against major currencies on Tuesday after Federal Reserve officials reaffirmed a dovish monetary policy stance that eased inflation concerns. Investors weighed the Fed's soothing words that put to rest tapering worries for the time being...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Gold eases on global recovery hopes; weak US dollar limits losses

BENGALURU (May 25): Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday as hopes of quick economic recovery lifted demand for riskier assets, although a weaker dollar and lower U.S. Treasury yields limited losses for the safe-haven metal. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,877.26 per ounce by 0106 GMT. U.S. gold futures...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Equities rally, dollar falls as inflation concerns grow

Global equity markets gained on Monday while the dollar traded near four-month lows against major currencies as investors eye upcoming U.S. inflation readings for guidance on monetary policy. Market participants were gearing up for U.S. personal consumption data - the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure - on Thursday, and a...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar holds near 6-year high as greenback slides

* Canadian dollar dips 0.1% against the greenback * Canadian factory sales likely fell 1.1% in April * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2029 to 1.2058 * Canadian 10-year yield hits a 2-week low at 1.505% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as domestic data showed a likely drop for manufacturing sales in April, but the currency stayed within reach of last week's 6-year high. The loonie was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2049 to the greenback, or 82.99 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of 1.2029 to 1.2056. Last Tuesday, the loonie touched its strongest since May 2015 at 1.2013. It has climbed 5.7% since the start of the year, the biggest gain among G10 currencies, bolstered by higher commodity prices and a hawkish shift last month from the Bank of Canada. "There appears to be little concern at the central bank about the CAD and the message is clear that the central bank will keep policy settings aligned with the economy as it works towards its goals," strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note. "We continue to target a deeper push below 1.20 in the coming months," the strategists said. Speculators have raised their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar to the highest since November 2019, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday. The U.S. dollar on Monday hit 4-1/2 month lows against a basket of peers as insistence from the U.S. Federal Reserve that policy would stay pat calmed fears about inflation forcing rates higher. Canadian factory sales likely fell 1.1% in April from March, giving back some of the previous month's increase, a flash estimate from Statistics Canada showed. The decrease was mostly attributed to lower sales in the transportation equipment industry. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was supported by tempered expectations of an early return of oil exporter Iran to international crude markets. U.S. crude prices were up 0.1% at $66.13 a barrel. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve. The 10-year hit its lowest since May 10 at 1.505% before edging up to 1.508%, down 3.5 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
Businesskitco.com

Gold near multi-month highs on weaker dollar

(Adds details, comment and updates prices) * Potentially higher Chinese demand may support gold- analyst. May 25 (Reuters) - Gold steadied near its highest level in more than four months on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar but with gains capped after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials calmed fears about inflation.
Currencieskitco.com

Dollar falls to early January lows; yuan rally gets noticed

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar hit 4-1/2 month lows against major peers on Tuesday, as markets seemed to accept U.S. Federal Reserve arguments that monetary policy should stay easy because inflationary forces are broadly weak, while China state-owned banks were seen trying to curb a yuan rally. The onshore...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on energy boost

May 25 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday, powered by gains in energy stocks as oil prices rose on easing expectations of higher supply from crude exporter Iran. * The energy sector climbed 1.0% as U.S. crude prices were up 0.2% a barrel, while Brent crude was...
CurrenciesDailyFx

USD/CAD Outlook - Support Creaking as US Dollar Weakness Continues

Canadian Dollar Price (USD/CAD), News, and Analysis:. 14-month USD/CAD sell-off on hold for now. Bank of Canada (BoC) governor Tiff Macklem reiterates the need for tapering. The Canadian dollar’s appreciation against the US dollar has come to a grinding halt just above 1.2000 as higher oil prices and a weaker US dollar continue to keep downward pressure on USD/CAD. The 14-month slide in the pair, boosted by the Bank of Canada’s decision to pare back its bond purchases last month, is now at a critical chart level with little technical support seen below 1.2000. While the chart suggests that the pair’s slide may continue, the central bank may need to stall any move lower to help keep Canadian exports attractive to its neighbor and keep the economic recovery on track. Governor Macklem also reiterated that the central bank will continue to support the economy, and not raise interest rates until the jobs market grows to above pre-pandemic levels, while inflation needs to sustainably meet the central bank’s 2% target.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Dollar weakens broadly on return of risk sentiment

The greenback ended the day lower against majority of its peers on return of risk sentiment due to a rise in global stocks together with a drop in U.S. Treasury yields. Versus the Japanese yen, the dollar met renewed selling at 108.99 in New Zealand and fell to an intra-day low of 108.70 in early European morning on continued usd's weakness. Despite staging a rebound to 108.98 in Europe, the pair retreated again to 108.71 in New York in tandem with U.S. yields.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD erases majority of daily gains, trades below 1.2250

EUR/USD turned south after rising to 1.2266 on Tuesday. US Dollar Index stages a modest recovery during American trading hours. Fed's Clarida says Fed could discuss scaling purchases in upcoming meetings. The EUR/USD pair climbed to its highest level since early January at 1.2266 on Tuesday but lost its bullish...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD set to challenge key support at 1.20 – ING

Last week, the Canadian dollar continued to rally, pushed by a slew of supporting domestic data along with more evidence that the vaccination roll-out in Canada is keeping a high pace. This week will be very quiet data-wise and there are no central bank speakers scheduled. Economists at ING expect the USD/CAD pair to test the 1.20 psychological level.