‘The Dry’ Review: Eric Bana Stars in Australian Thriller About the Peril of Going Home Again
A dusty, volatile little town in the middle of nowhere, this slice of Australia is going to burst into flames at any minute. That’s just a fact of life in this fictional place. The whole area around Kiewarra has been parched in a drought for at least the last 10 years, and 324 days have passed since the last drop of rain when the bodies are found at the Hadler house in what seems to be the first part of a murder-suicide.www.indiewire.com