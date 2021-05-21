‘The Dry’ Review: Eric Bana Stars in Australian Thriller About the Peril of Going Home Again

Most, if not all, of us have had to contend a lot more with the buildings in which we live: country home, city house, apartment, or otherwise, home is a place we've had to be in a lot more over the past year, for better or worse. We might be jealous of those who have large homes in which to wander, but such places have always left me uneasy. How do you know if you're alone in your home? And even if the place is big, if you can't go anywhere else, it can still be a prison, a space that leads to quite fanciful thinking.