Easy Spicy Freezer Pickles Recipe That Brings A Tasty Combination To Life

Comfort food needs to have a few qualities to really hit the mark. First and foremost, it should be absolutely delicious, and, well, comforting! It also needs to be filling and hearty. Ideally, it should be relatively simple to prepare as well. This easy ground turkey casserole hits all of those marks and then some, and in the case of chef and recipe developer Carlos Leo of Spoonabilities, it even comes with a rich side serving of family history. "This recipe was inspired by a casserole that my father used to make all the time," Leo says, adding, "It's my favorite pasta casserole, but I use ground salami instead of the ground turkey in his recipe. This recipe has sentimental value for me."