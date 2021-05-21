newsbreak-logo
Easy Spicy Freezer Pickles Recipe That Brings A Tasty Combination To Life

By Miriam Hahn
Cover picture for the articlePickle fans everywhere, it's time to rejoice! This spicy freezer pickle recipe created by recipe developer Miriam Hahn of YouCare-SelfCare is the easiest pickle recipe you could imagine whipping up right in your own kitchen. Truly, it takes just a little bit of time to to prep and 24 hours to "rest" before delivering the crispy, sweet, sour, and spicy pickles of your dreams. And if for any reason you're not a sweet and sour pickle fan, Hahn says all you have to do is leave out the sugar, and you'll enjoy a pickle with a nice, sharp, vinegar-y flavor.

