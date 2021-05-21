newsbreak-logo
Daily News: A.Rod’s New Makeup Line (Yes, Really!), Anne Hathaway’s Glam CR Cover, Coach Goes To Shanghai, And More!

By Aaron Royce
fashionweekdaily.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRead your daily dose of fashion news right here…. Alex Rodriguez is the latest celebrity to launch a beauty product. The baseball superstar (and recent ex-fiancee of Jennifer Lopez) has developed Hims & Hers’ first makeup for men, according to Page Six. A.Rod’s first product is the Blur Stick, a minimalist concealer made to cover imperfections like razor bumps and minor blemishes. While we’re already anticipating more beauty rollouts in the coming months, you can shop the Blur Stick—which comes in eight shades, priced at $17 each—on Hims’ website now.

