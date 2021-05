Whether it be homeowners, contractors or hardware stores, everyone is feeling the spike in the cost of lumber. The pandemic spurred home improvement projects or people buying houses, which has led to price increases for materials. For lumber, those price increases land in the ballpark of 250% according to various estimates. That then affects anything that has to deal with wood, from your do-it-yourself home improvement project to matching the high demand for housing. The National Homebuilders Association estimates the spike has added $35,872 to the price of an average single-family home in the past year.