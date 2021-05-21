Want to get great at golf? ‘Put something on the line,’ Padraig Harrington says
Padraig Harrington, through two rounds at this week’s PGA Championship, is at even par, will play on the weekend at a major for the first time in five years and is within striking distance of the top of the leaderboard, which, when the 49-year-old finished on Friday, was occupied by 50-year-old Phil Mickelson. With three majors, 29 total victories and an upcoming European Ryder Cup captaincy to his name, he is playing with house money — and stacking chips with it.golf.com