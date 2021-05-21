newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Summit Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,871 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csco#Asset Management#Blackrock Inc#Nasdaq Inc#Technology Company#Business Management#Csco#Cisco Systems Inc#Sec#Blackrock Inc#Norges Bank#Dodge Cox#Md#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Thomson Reuters#Inc Des#Cisco Systems Stock#Networking Technologies#Equity#Institutional Investors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,393 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,052 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,823,835 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,195,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.47% of Oracle worth $9,039,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Has $528,000 Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $170.53 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,976 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,157 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 2.7% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $170,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,039 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $24,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $490,349,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after purchasing an additional 781,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.
Businessmodernreaders.com

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Buys 291 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,806 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 0.8% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Acquired by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF comprises about 0.7% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Sells 23,064 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in ServiceNow by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,341,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 23,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,053,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mariner LLC Buys 9,929 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $31,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 339,429 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,201,000. Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases 436 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,602 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 175 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,482,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,109,917 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.8% of BlackRock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.47% of UnitedHealth Group worth $26,224,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

PAX Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,188 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Virginia Statemodernreaders.com

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,906 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,147 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.