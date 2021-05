The NFL’s first-ever 17-game schedule is here, leading to every diehard fan running through the schedule of his or her local team to determine the wins and losses. Let’s join in on the tradition. Here’s an admittedly-optimistic view on the Las Vegas’ Raiders 2021 season. The Raiders have one the lowest win totals in the NFL at William Hill sports books at over/under 8 juiced heavily to the under at -140 (risking $1.40 to win $1) compared to over at +120 (risking $1 to win $1.20).