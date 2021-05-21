Life-Changing Transformations – Smile-Master Dr. Kenny Wilstead

Dr. Kenny Wilstead, DDS, is a well-versed professional in dental surgery. His expertise primarily lies in smile makeovers. The Texan has attained a well-deserved recognition for his proficiency in the field. He is known for his frequent charity services in dental services. Furthermore, the expert is a popular guest on many lifestyle news outlets, especially in Texas. But some of his impacts have been seen all over the world. The dentist started receiving wide recognition after his clients’ stories began to go viral on social media. Most of these include helping families, especially young mothers and women, who can’t afford the costly dental treatments. There has been worldwide coverage for the positive impact his excellent work has made on people’s lives. Dr. Wilstead maintains an impressive portfolio of over a thousand smile makeovers in his extensive career. At 42 years old, he has become one of the leading influences, also resulting from years of guidance, training and mentorship from over 25 prominent cosmetic dentists in the United States.