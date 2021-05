Going into last season, the Dallas Cowboys believed they might have a break-out year from a tight end to begin the post-Jason Witten era. Dalton Schultz was to be the backup to Blake Jarwin. But the latter player sustained a Week 1, season-ending ACL tear, forcing Schultz into action. And in his third NFL season - and largely without the injured Dak Prescott at QB - Schultz produced like never before, with career-highs with 63 catches for 615 yards and four touchdowns.