Financial Reports

-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) This Quarter

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) will report ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.29). Capstone Green Energy reported earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 25th.

www.modernreaders.com
#Renewable Energy#Zacks Investment Research#Quarterly Earnings#Earnings Estimates#Nasdaq Inc#Full Year Earnings#Stock Trading#Capstone Green Energy Co#Capstone Green Energy#Zacks Com#Nasdaq Cgrn#Full Year Earnings#Share Calculations#Eps Estimates#Company#Sell Side Research Firms#Year Growth Rate#Financial Year#Current Year#Trading Hours
