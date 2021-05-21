-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) This Quarter

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HES. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 780,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,186,000 after buying an additional 497,997 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 45,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.