-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) This Quarter
Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) will report ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.29). Capstone Green Energy reported earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 25th.www.modernreaders.com