Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.80.