Mark Kelly, President of Safety Marking Inc. is Sponsoring an Event with The Wakeman Boys and Girls Club

Mother for Others announced that its new Executive Director is Elizabeth Cook Peyton. Peyton has volunteered with Mothers for Others since April 2019, first in the donation room, then as a member of the Board of Directors. She assumes the role of executive director from Lisa Leavy, who had been serving as executive director and president of the board. Leavy first became involved with Mothers for Others in 2011, and assumed the role of president in 2017. She will remain closely involved as a Board Member.