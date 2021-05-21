newsbreak-logo
Mark Kelly, President of Safety Marking Inc. is Sponsoring an Event with The Wakeman Boys and Girls Club

 5 days ago

Mark Kelly, Safety Marking Inc. Founder and President, is sponsoring The Youth of the Year virtual celebration in May 2021. Safety Marking Inc. is sponsoring the Youth of the Year virtual event on May 24, 2021, one of the many important initiatives at Wakeman Boys & Girls Club of Fairfield. Mark Kelly supports their mission to guide and inspire young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens.

Shelton, CTMiddletown Press

Shelton enjoying real estate boom

SHELTON — A small town feel with all the benefits of a large city — combined with rock bottom tax rates — has turned Shelton into one of the state’s top residential destination locations over the past year. CBRE, a Dallas-based commercial real estate services and investment firm, recently released...
Fairfield County, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

Fairfield County Student Named Presidential Scholar

A high school senior in Fairfield County has been named as one of 161 students nationwide named as a Presidential Scholar. Colin Speaker, of Greenwich High School, was honored for demonstrating leadership, scholarship, and for his contribution to his school and community, the program said. “We are so proud of...
Fairfield County, CTnorwalkplus.com

Impact Fairfield County awards $248,000 in grants to local nonprofits

GREENWICH, CT – Impact Fairfield County (Impact FFC), the area’s premiere women’s collective giving circle, awarded two $100,000 Core Mission Grants to Hall Neighborhood House (Bridgeport) and INTEMPO (Stamford). Impact FFC also awarded three $16,000 unrestricted general operating grants to Catholic Charities of Fairfield County (Bridgeport), Person-to-Person (Darien), and Women’s...
Greenwich, CTStamford Advocate

The Dish: Former NY Yankees coach Lee Mazzilli dines at the J House in Greenwich

Scene… Former Major League baseball great and former New York Yankees coach and Greenwich resident, Lee Mazzilli, was seen at Tony’s at the J House in Riverside last week. Out there… Greenwich Historical Society’s Spring Fete takes place on Saturday, May 22, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (rain date: Sunday, May 23). The family garden party for all ages will feature music by the Trummytones and activities including making a flower crown and dancing around the Maypole, decorating a birdhouse, planting seedlings, a scavenger hunt, bubble station and lawn games. Space is limited. For more info and to purchase tickets, go to www.greenwichhistory.org.
Connecticut Post

Data: Despite people moving into CT in 2020, Bridgeport's population moved out

BRIDGEPORT — The high-priced bidding wars for homes, increased rents and positive results of 2020’s property revaluation are all evidence of a booming local real estate market. So why does recent data compiled by Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis, a commercial real estate and investment firm, show more people left Connecticut’s...
Fairfield County, CTgreenwichfreepress.com

Elizabeth Cook Peyton Announced as New Leader of Mothers for Others

Mother for Others announced that its new Executive Director is Elizabeth Cook Peyton. Peyton has volunteered with Mothers for Others since April 2019, first in the donation room, then as a member of the Board of Directors. She assumes the role of executive director from Lisa Leavy, who had been serving as executive director and president of the board. Leavy first became involved with Mothers for Others in 2011, and assumed the role of president in 2017. She will remain closely involved as a Board Member.
Trumbull, CTtrumbulltimes.com

Location, affordability driving Trumbull's boom

TRUMBULL — Having lived in major cities like New York and Tampa, there was no doubt in Cassie Castillo’s mind where she wanted to live when it was time to start thinking about raising a family. “Having experienced the suburban lifestyle, that’s something I want my family to have,” said...
Fairfield, CTfairfieldct.org

Town of Fairfield News

I am very encouraged to see that as more residents get vaccinated, Fairfield has officially moved out of the red and orange categories and into the yellow category. (5-9 cases per 100,000), with our COVID-19 cases. This is the the third week in a row Fairfield has experienced a reduction in our case rate, allowing us to begin returning to normal life.
Fairfield, CThamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Fairfield: Song Tae Kwon Do Academy

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Song Tae Kwon Do...
Fairfield County, CTPosted by
KICKS 105.5

Danbury Farmers’ Market Bolstered By Fairfield County Agency Grant

The Danbury's Farmers' Market is stronger today than it was yesterday thanks to a grant from the Fairfield County Community Foundation. According to a press release issued by City Center on Wednesday (5/12/21), the agency recently gave the Farmers' Market $13,250. That money will allow the Farmers' Market to continue getting healthy food to families who may have difficulty accessing it.