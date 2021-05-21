Expect delays and road closures in Lakewood coming up

Beachwood postponed their fireworks last year, along with most towns, because of Covid-19 and social distancing rules. I can not wait for this year's 4th of July Celebration. It's always such a great family time. We play games, give-away prizes, and of course, the "famous" Hot Potato game that gets so crazy, but always so much fun. We have to have two groups going at the same time with different age groups. Kids see me at stores and ask, "Are you going to play Hot-Potato this year"...it's a "huge" hit. I love it so much, "thank you".