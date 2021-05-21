newsbreak-logo
Lakewood Township, NJ

Expect delays and road closures in Lakewood coming up

By Vin Ebenau
105.7 The Hawk
 4 days ago
There will be some road closures, delays and alternate routes in Lakewood coming up as New Jersey Amercian Water announced Friday that they will be replacing about 3,000 feet of again sewer main and 8,000 feet of aging water main. On top of that, there will be eight new fire...

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Ocean County, NJPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

South Toms River couple used Ocean County hotels, storage facility to stash cocaine

A South Toms River pair are sitting in the Ocean County Jail awaiting a detention hearing on a number of charges related to their illegal narcotics activity. Manchester Police announced the arrests Sunday of Brikel Morrison, 29, and Anthony Wimbush, 31, following a multi-agency investigation that including their Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office Narcotics Strike Force, both of which were looking to trace the source of cocaine being dealt across the community.
Beachwood, NJPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

Exciting! The 4th of July Fireworks Are On for Beachwood, NJ This Year

Beachwood postponed their fireworks last year, along with most towns, because of Covid-19 and social distancing rules. I can not wait for this year's 4th of July Celebration. It's always such a great family time. We play games, give-away prizes, and of course, the "famous" Hot Potato game that gets so crazy, but always so much fun. We have to have two groups going at the same time with different age groups. Kids see me at stores and ask, "Are you going to play Hot-Potato this year"...it's a "huge" hit. I love it so much, "thank you".
EnvironmentPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

Jersey Shore Report for Monday, May 24, 2021

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning. 12 - 18 mph (Gust 26 mph) 10 - 16 knots (Gust 23 knots) SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING. THIS AFTERNOON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
PoliticsPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

Main Street of America: See Route 66 Attractions State by State

For anyone who thrives on nostalgia, driving the 2,448 miles of Route 66 is a must. The iconic highway has inspired road trips, songs, and animated movie characters since construction on the "Main Street of America" was approved in 1926, back when gas cost less than a quarter a gallon. In "The Grapes of Wrath," John Steinbeck dubbed Route 66 the "Mother Road;" a place where migrants came together as a community. Nat King Cole recorded "(Get Your Kicks On) Route 66" in 1946--and more than a half-century later, Tow Mater from the 2006 animated film "Cars" was inspired by a rusty tow truck in Galena, Kansas.
Barnegat Township, NJPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

She’s An Ocean County Hero! Honoring A Elementary School Nurse From Barnegat, New Jersey

I am thrilled to be announcing a new Hawk Hero! Just in case you didn't know, Townsquare Media Jersey Shore operates 94.3 The Point, 92.7 WOBM, Beach Radio 104.1 FM, 105.7 The Hawk, and Shore Sports Network. I host "Nights with Jimmy G" on 94.3 The Point, but I also have been highlighting local Jersey Shore Hawk Heroes. Our first ever Hawk Hero was David Richards, a local Brick Township icon with down syndrome who is now a fantastic coach for Brick Memorial High School wrestling. Also, Cathy Wareham- Herbst was our most recent hero. Cathy is a certified medical assistant for Hackensack Meridian Health in Brick Township. For over a year, she and her Meridian Health team have been battling on the COVID-19 frontlines. Before highlighting a brand new Hawk Hero, a big THANK YOU to our friends at Sonny’s Recycling. We’ll continue to pick 1 hero, share their story on-air and online, and award them a $100 Visa gift card!