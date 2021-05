To have a successful franchise recruitment strategy, especially during a pandemic, among other key factors it’s important to understand where people are spending their time and how they’re consuming information. Our team at N-Hance did just that. We upped our pay-per-click advertising to target prospects where they’re spending most of their time: online. We also worked with our public relations team to share performance metrics as the home service category is currently experiencing a surge in consumer and franchise interest as more people spend time at home. We worked to position our franchisees and members of our leadership team as subject matter experts as part of larger conversations around renovations, successful business operations, innovative new services, and more.