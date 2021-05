The Trenton Park Board discussed pool staffing at a meeting on Wednesday, May 5th. Board President Duane Helmandollar reported six applications have been submitted for lifeguards this season for the Trenton Family Aquatic Center. Park Superintendent David Shockley announced there were three applications for assistant manager, and Taylor Richman has been hired as pool manager. The pool needs to have 11 lifeguards to be fully staffed. Shockley said Richman has reached out to former lifeguards. He was to go over the assistant manager position with her on May 6th. Park Board Member Mary Peterson said she thought Richman would attract former lifeguards because Richman was well-liked. Park Board Vice President and Pool Committee Chairperson Andy Cox said Trenton might have to look at shutting down sections of the pool if it is not fully staffed. Helmandollar said he understands other facilities in the area have the same problem with not having many applications for lifeguards. He noted another life-saving certification training could be held if more individuals were interested.