Project will detour area road

THOMASVILLE — Drainage pipe replacement work next week will require temporarily closing a section of road in the Thomasville area.

N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews plan to close Jacob Street at the intersection with Kanoy Road for about two weeks starting Monday, weather permitting.

An 18-inch concrete pipe will be replaced with two 36-inch pipes about 220 feet long to help with drainage at this intersection and surrounding properties.

Drivers will be detoured to follow Gate Road and Whitehart School Road to get around the work site. Motorists should watch for crews working in this area and expect the detour may increase travel time, the DOT reports.