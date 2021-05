Transportation is something most of us take for granted. Most of us are able to hop in the car to run an errand or go to work. A few may walk or bike. But for everyone else, there’s public transportation. In Central New York, that’s Centro. City residents make up most of its passengers, and most are from black and brown communities. 75 percent of riders live below the poverty line. In this episode of City Limits – Winds of Change, we explore how those communities are served, and growing momentum for one idea that could improve accessibility and efficiency for everyone.