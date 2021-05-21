newsbreak-logo
Oswego, NY

Bill Noun was the best of Oswego schools

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am writing today to honor a district alumnus, retired math teacher and long-term Oswego High Sschool volunteer, Mr. William “Bill” Noun, who passed away on May 18, 2021. Many from our learning community have expressed their shared love and deep admiration for Mr. Noun, since his passing. While doing so, they have shared that Mr. Noun was compassionate, kind, caring and demonstrated his love for OCSD throughout his 50 years in education.

St. Mary
Oswego, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

Health care hero: Dr. Christina Liepke is Zonta’s Amelia Earhart Woman of the Achievement

OSWEGO — When Oswego residents needed guidance and reassurance in the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, it came from a steely-eyed doctor. “We will get through this together,” Dr. Christina Liepke said on March 17, 2020 during a press conference with Mayor Billy Barlow and other local officials. “We are all neighbors and friends, so let us continue to act like that and be kind to each other.”
Oswego, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

United Way, Burritt gear up for Day of Caring; volunteers needed

FULTON — Each year Burritt Motors and their employees volunteer to participate in the Day of Caring, established by United Way of Greater Oswego County to improve the lives of people in the community and help those in need through a dedicated day of service. The 2021 Day of Caring will kick off the morning of Wednesday, May 26th and focuses on assisting home-bound and disabled seniors in the Oswego area.
Oswego, NYiheartoswego.com

Shineman Foundation Awards ORA $150,000 for 2021

Bustling activity and improvements are expected in City of Oswego neighborhoods again this year. More than 25 City of Oswego neighborhood groups have been awarded ORA grants for neighborhood improvements, a big rebound since 2020 when the grip of COVID-19 was tightest. In anticipation of this year's revitalization activities, the Richard S. Shineman Foundation has awarded the Oswego Renaissance Association (ORA) a $150,000 grant for 2021. What started as a $45,000 grant for the development of a strategy for restoring Oswego's neighborhoods in 2013, has grown to more than $3.86M in focused restoration and improvements in scores of neighborhood blocks in the City of Oswego.
Oswego County, NYiheartoswego.com

Shineman Foundation Supports Farnham to Continue Services in Mexico

Harbor Lights has served Oswego County, providing outpatient treatment services for people with substance use disorder from their Mexico location for decades. As the current owners, Stan and Ann Long, in preparing for retirement this year, reached out to Farnham Family Services to inquire about sustaining services in the Mexico location. Farnham was honored to take the torch, carrying on the Harbor Lights legacy of essential services, but needed seed funding to support the transition. The Richard S. Shineman Foundation stepped in to provide a $130,000 grant, ensuring that Oswego County would not lose critical service capacity. Stan shared “Upon my retirement I am relieved that the service we started 27 years ago will be carried on into the future with Farnham picking up the torch and continuing to offer quality substance abuse treatment to our clients and the rest of eastern Oswego County”.
Oswego, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

2021 Oswego County Fair cancelled

SANDY CREEK — In the wake of the cancellation of Oswego’s Harborfest, Oswego County Fair organizers this week announced the fair’s cancellation for the second year in a row. The fair — which had been scheduled for Aug. 4-8 — was cancelled because of a lack of funds and current...
Fulton, NYnny360.com

OCO welcomes new board officers

FULTON – As part of its first ever virtual annual meeting Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) announced a new slate of officers to lead its board of directors. John Zanewych, owner of Big John Sales, Inc. will serve as the new board president. A very active community member, Zanewych has been a member of the OCO Board of Directors since 2014 and is also a board member for both the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County and Farnham Family Services.
EducationTimes-Herald

CA BOCES students show well in Skills USA

Several local students were honored as top competitors in their fields in the Skills USA NY State competition that was held virtually for all participants. The Skills USA events are competitive events showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation. Contests begin locally and continue through the state and national levels. Key areas of competition include communication, construction, heavy equipment operation, welding, animal sciences, health sciences, hospitality and tourism, human services, information technology, leadership, manufacturing, and STEM.
Auburn, NYmonroecopost.com

Local artists featured in Schweinfurth’s ‘Made in NY’

“Made in NY 2021” will open at the Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn, on June 12 with 73 pieces by 69 artists who represent 44% of the counties in New York state. This is the 25th year the art center has held the annual juried exhibit and the...
Oswego, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

East Side Community Garden Getting A Facelift

OSWEGO – The Oswego City East Side Community Garden will begin a new phase this season as the City of Oswego, under the leadership of Mayor Billy Barlow, has agreed to provide the resources to clear the site and construct new raised garden plots. In response to this, a committee...
Oswego County, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

2021 CAC Returning Board Members, Officers Of The Board

FULTON – At a recent meeting of the Child Advocacy Center’s Executive Committee, CAC Executive Director Tory L. DeCaire congratulated all of the returning Officers of the Board including; John Zanewych as President, Doran Edmond as Vice-President (attending remotely), Thomas Ingram as Treasurer and Danielle Hayden as Secretary. “With the...
Oswego County, NYnny360.com

ECHS program helping students find career, educational pathways

FULTON - A partnership between Cayuga Community College and several school districts and community agencies in Oswego County continues to pave the way for high school students to get a head-start on their college education and local employment. Started in 2018, the Early College High School (ECHS) program housed at...
Oswego, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Graduating High School Seniors Honored By Oswego Rotary Club

OSWEGO – The Oswego Rotary Club continues its long tradition of presenting scholarships to four outstanding 2021 graduates of the Oswego City School District. The action marked the 94th anniversary of the club’s founding and continued its collaboration with the Richard S. Shineman Foundation and Pathfinder Bank, whose financial contributions help support the awards.
Oswego, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Fairley Students Recognize 911 Dispatchers

HANNIBAL, NY – In recognition of National Public Safety Telecommunications Week, Fairley Elementary students recently found creative ways to express their gratitude to employees in that field. Students used their ELA skills and artistic abilities to create dozens of cards for dispatchers at the Oswego and Cayuga County E911 centers....