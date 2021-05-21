Bill Noun was the best of Oswego schools
I am writing today to honor a district alumnus, retired math teacher and long-term Oswego High Sschool volunteer, Mr. William “Bill” Noun, who passed away on May 18, 2021. Many from our learning community have expressed their shared love and deep admiration for Mr. Noun, since his passing. While doing so, they have shared that Mr. Noun was compassionate, kind, caring and demonstrated his love for OCSD throughout his 50 years in education.www.oswegocountynewsnow.com