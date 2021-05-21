Musicians and actors as serious painters? The jury is out for me
I — f a musician or actor makes art, can it be taken seriously by critics? And what’s it really worth?. Tony Bennett, 94, is a great singer, but (in my opinion) he’s an average artist –however, that hasn’t deterred buyers over the years. Recently, Ed Sheeran auctioned two of his Jackson-Pollock-style splatter paintings for charities in Norfolk, and they fetched an astonishing £40,000 and £51,000 apiece. Without Ed’s signature, I doubt these pedestrian works would have made a tenth of that sum, but Iet's award him full marks for using his fame to help others.www.independent.co.uk