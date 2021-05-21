Kids in Arizona can get other immunizations at same time of COVID vaccine

Marc Collymore and Ashley Abrams moved to Tempe from Austin, Texas, to be closer to the Mayo Clinic for Collymore’s medical needs, but over the course of several months they would spend more time fighting their landlord than his health issues. The couple moved into an apartment managed by The Robinson Family Group in Tempe […] The post The say their landlord ignored them and retaliated against them. Now they’re suing. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.