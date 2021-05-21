newsbreak-logo
Kids in Arizona can get other immunizations at same time of COVID vaccine

By Sumiko Keil, The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona state officials said any child as young as 12 years old could get a COVID vaccine while receiving other immunizations. Dr. Cara Christ, director of the state Department of Health Services, said pediatricians could give children the Pfizer vaccine and other childhood vaccines needed. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had previously recommended children wait two weeks in between vaccinations, but now, that has changed.

