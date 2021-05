RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s track teams closed the home portion of their schedule with dual meet wins over Lafayette Central Catholic on Monday, May 10. The Lady Bombers had 90 points to LCC’s 42, claiming 10 first-place finishes, including all three relay titles. The 400-meter relay team of Gracie Castle, Grace Healey, Bethany Michal and Alexis Oliver won in 53.34 seconds; the 1,600 relay foursome of Emma Sinn, Taylor Jordan, Audrey Davisson and Riley Rentschler won in 4:46.88; and the 3,200 group of Amzie Maienbrook, Solcy Sanchez, Ava Barten and Rheannon Pinkerman won in 11:35.87.