Anyone can get ready and flex for the ’gram, but it takes a special kind of dedication to style yourself in a statement outfit on a moving train. Taylor Wang, a 25-year-old TikTok creator, does just that. Wang, who lives between Beijing and Toronto, has built up a following of over 730,000 followers for his OTT statement style, and his popular videos of him getting ready on the train to work. This isn’t just your typical touch ups: he’ll slip into a sheer, ruffled top and curl his hair while riders pass by (sometimes staring) in the background. “Most of them will just take a look and keep walking,” Wang tells Vogue. “I couldn’t care less if they look. My desire for looking good overshadows the embarrassment. For me, it’s more embarrassing to look ‘normal’ and under-dressed.”