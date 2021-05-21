newsbreak-logo
Oswego, NY

Another round of ‘History on Tap’ June 2

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSWEGO — After a year-long hiatus, the informal, cordial, and free “History on Tap” public program featuring speakers on diverse topics of historical interest will resume Wednesday, June 2 at Steamer’s Restaurant in Oswego. Programs will be presented on the first Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. Current COVID-19...

