Upcoming Events!

nodawaynews.com
 3 days ago

The First Baptist Church, 121 East Jenkins, Maryville, is celebrating the 150th year anniversary of the Maryville church with a block party from 2 to 5 pm, Saturday, May 22. The block party will be held in the parking lot at Jenkins and Market. There will be bounce houses, snow cones and arts and crafts. The special service for the event will be held at 10:45 am, Sunday, May 23 at the church.

nodawaynews.com
