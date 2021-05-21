Post-EU, the City should become an attractive venue for parallel markets

Stabilization has given way to renewed price adjustments by most module manufacturers in recent weeks. We saw price hikes in March of up to one U.S. cent per watt, more or less across the board. Compared to the foruth quarter of 2020, prices on average have risen a full $0.02 to $0.03 per watt, which corresponds to 10-15% at current levels, and cannot simply be compensated elsewhere in calculations for existing projects. It is rare for a manufacturer to agree to binding price commitments for new orders. Wholesalers and project customers can still lock in quantities, but generally can no longer receive firm prices, at least not beyond the current quarter. One reason for this is that upstream suppliers, especially for polysilicon, wafers, and solar glass, no longer want to be bound by price guarantees, preferring to trade on the basis of daily prices.