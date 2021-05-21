What does the future hold for the BBC?
N — ext year theBBC celebrates its centenary, a 100-year journey during the course of which it went from a pioneering private company, broadcasting to a tiny but fast-growing audience of households with wondrous wireless receivers, to today's global cultural powerhouse, reaching across every traditional and internet channel. It is trusted, respected, loved and admired, and such are its strength and reputation that it has been able to survive world wars, strikes, social upheavals, scandals, and attempts at political interference by virtually every prime minister since Stanley Baldwin's time. The Reithian mission – to inform, educate and entertain – has endured.