What does the future hold for the BBC?

By Independent TV
The Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleN — ext year theBBC celebrates its centenary, a 100-year journey during the course of which it went from a pioneering private company, broadcasting to a tiny but fast-growing audience of households with wondrous wireless receivers, to today’s global cultural powerhouse, reaching across every traditional and internet channel. It is trusted, respected, loved and admired, and such are its strength and reputation that it has been able to survive world wars, strikes, social upheavals, scandals, and attempts at political interference by virtually every prime minister since Stanley Baldwin’s time. The Reithian mission – to inform, educate and entertain – has endured.

EntertainmentNew Haven Register

Princess Diana 'Panorama' Interview: U.K. Culture Secretary Calls For Change in BBC Culture, Promises Government Action

Writing in U.K. newspaper The Times on Monday, Dowden said: “The BBC needs to improve its culture to ensure that this never happens again and that means a new emphasis on accuracy, impartiality and diversity of opinion. As others have observed, the BBC can occasionally succumb to a “we know best” attitude. Groupthink in any organization results in a lack of challenge and poor decision making. That is why cultural change must be a focus after the Dyson report.”
Entertainmentkentlive.news

Culture Secretary says far-reaching changes needed at BBC after Diana report

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has accused the BBC of adopting a “we know best” attitude in the scandal surrounding its Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales. In his first detailed response since the report from Lord Dyson, Mr Dowden said the affair had exposed “failures that strike at the heart of our national broadcaster’s values and culture”.
PoliticsThe Guardian

BBC row: government will not ‘rush into any changes’

The government will not “rush into any changes” following the inquiry into the BBC’s mishandled interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, a minister has said, while warning there could be a need for new editorial oversight of the corporation. Responding to a Commons urgent question, after the BBC said it...
MusicTelegraph

Bring back Radio 4’s UK Theme, Penny Mordaunt urges BBC

BBC Radio 4 should bring back the early morning UK Theme - its orchestral "love song" to the four nations of the UK - a senior Government minister has told the corporation’s director-general. Penny Mordaunt, a Cabinet Office minister, told Tim Davie that bringing back the UK Theme, an orchestral...
EntertainmentPosted by
The Independent

BBC must ditch ‘we know best’ attitude after Diana interview scandal, culture secretary says

The culture secretary Oliver Dowden has warned the BBC the Government will “not stand idly by” if the Corporation does not make sweeping cultural changes following the Martin Bashir scandal.In an article for The Times, Mr Dowden said the recent report into the journalist and his 1995 interview with Princess Diana “has exposed failures that strike at the heart of our national broadcaster’s values and culture”.The upcoming review of the BBC’s Charter was an opportunity to ensure the national broadcaster reformed its processes and abandoned its “we know best” attitude, he said.As well as governance, there were also “more fundamental...
PoliticsThe Guardian

For all its faults, the BBC’s capacity for critical journalism should be celebrated

Good news. The system is working. Britain’s largest media organisation by far, the BBC, has ministers howling for its blood. The ancient beast is wandering through the bush, wounded by the Martin Bashir affair and trumpeting its regrets. Tory ministers are taking potshots at it with headlines, eager for preferment in Boris Johnson’s next reshuffle.
PoliticsThe Guardian

MPs take advantage of the BBC talking about the BBC to talk about the BBC

Over the past few days it’s been hard to avoid news and current affairs programmes in which one member of the BBC is talking to another member of the BBC about just how badly the BBC has acted over Martin Bashir’s interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, and what actions can be taken to make sure the BBC never makes the same mistakes again and how the BBC can regain the trust of the public. It’s almost become a cottage industry worthy of its own separate BBC channel.
Celebritiesalbuquerqueexpress.com

BBC Under Mounting Pressure Over Princess Diana Interview

Britain's storied BBC is preparing for its centennial next year, but the public broadcaster has been plunged into a major crisis of trust, linked to a notorious television interview with Princess Diana a quarter-century ago, and is now finding itself heading into a fight for its very survival. Last week,...
EntertainmentThe Guardian

Dowden: BBC needs far-reaching change after Diana scandal

The UK culture secretary, Oliver Dowden, has said the BBC needs far-reaching change, accusing the broadcaster of adopting a “we know best” attitude in the scandal surrounding its Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales. Dowden said Lord Dyson’s report, which found Martin Bashir used “deceitful conduct” to obtain the...
BBCTelegraph

The BBC's institutional arrogance needs to be reined in

Until the Home Office lost its broadcasting remit in the 1980s, the department was responsible for the BBC, often landing the secretary of state in political controversy while constrained from commenting on its activities. Priti Patel felt no compunction yesterday as she ripped into the corporation’s management in the wake...
CelebritiesBBC

Princess Diana interview: What did Martin Bashir and the BBC do?

The BBC has made an "unconditional apology" over the way it got an interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, more than 20 years ago. An independent inquiry by Lord Dyson, a former senior judge, found journalist Martin Bashir used deception to secure the interview and then lied to BBC managers.
TV SeriesPosted by
The US Sun

What time does The Pact start and what is it about?

THE Pact is the latest crime drama to hit the BBC and fans are eager to see what's in store. We have all the information you need for the brand new programme right here. The Pact is a much anticipated crime drama series, set to air on BBC One on Monday, May 17, 2021.
Politicsunherd.com

What Cummings doesn’t understand

Has a nakedly vindictive act of political sabotage ever been greeted with less condemnation than Dominic Cummings’s attack on Boris Johnson? With the Westminster mob licking their lips in anticipation of his Commons appearance on Wednesday, the man who loves to pour scorn on the distracted obsessions of political pundits is once again their singular focus.
U.K.Advanced Television

BBC Board to review editorial policies and governance

The BBC Board has issued a Statement expressing its concern at the findings in Lord Dyson’s report into the 1995 Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, confirming that it will review the effectiveness of the BBC’s editorial policies and governance in detail. “We accepted Lord Dyson’s findings in full...
SocietyTelegraph

Britons divided on ‘wokeness’ and ‘culture wars’, academics find

Britons are divided on whether ‘woke’ is a compliment and are unaware of an apparent ongoing ‘culture war’, academics have found. The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines ‘woke’ as aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice) and, depending on the company and the intention, can be used as either a compliment or an insult.