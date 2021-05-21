Vanlife: modern-day nomads getting away from it all or just another Instagram fad?

I’m deep in the farmhouse design phase – you know where you whiplash around with every new idea and what started out to be so “simple” is now me just quietly chanting “too many ways to skin a cat” over and over. But I keep leaning back into what I really want – quiet + high quality, simple + special, with the foundation of it being shaker and not too much fuss. But it is SO easy to make that boring and too safe and even easier to copy deVOL or Plain English, which are INCREDIBLE but definitely too of the moment. How to be unique and yet universal/timeless? Well, as I was scrolling on our California road trip this week I re-stumbled upon this farmhouse in Canada on Instagram called Building Walnut Farm and fell in LOVE – AGAIN. Angela executed so many stunning details, with such quiet perfection and I can’t imagine this ever feeling dated. She hasn’t done a full reveal yet (I’m sure some print magazine will scoop her up now) but we got her permission and snagged my favorite shots from her Instagram to call out what I love so much. Here you go.