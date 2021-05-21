New Balance 57/40 Appears in Boisterous "Carnival/Byzantine Gold" and "Varsity Green/Team Gold" Colorways
New Balance‘s 57/40 is heading into its first summer on the market, and it’s bringing the season in with boisterous style thanks to “Carnival/Byzantine Gold” and “Varsity Green/Team Gold” colorways. Owing to its layered upper and thick, double-stacked midsole, the 57/40 is a ripe canvas for color experimentation — so “Carnival/Byzantine Gold” and “Varsity Green/Team Gold” take full advantage of this build.hypebeast.com