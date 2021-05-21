Why Is Size 26 The Cut-Off Point For Plus-Size Fashion?

Hunter McGrady has broken the mold for many curve models ever since landing the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue a few years back. Now, she's fresh off of her new collab with QVC, called All Worthy, and I spoke to the model about what it was like being on the side other of things, creating the clothes. After hosting a fashion panel with the model and being inspired by what she had to say about the industry, I reached out to learn more about why she decided to create a line now. I spoke with the 27-year-old model, who is expecting her first child with husband Brian Keys, about the process of creating the collection designed specifically with curve women in mind, what the fashion industry needs to change, and what she hopes to accomplish.