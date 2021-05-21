May's Full Moon and Total Lunar Eclipse Will Bring Out Our Reckless Side

Don’t be alarmed if your shoulders are feeling lighter and your heart is feeling warmer. What you’re feeling is the sunlight of the fast-approaching summer — and the optimism that comes with it. The combination of the balmy weather, the full bloom of nature, and the fact that, after the year-and-change we’ve had, we’re all aching for something purely good to look forward to, ought to make summer 2021 one for the books. And, with the full moon and total lunar eclipse arriving in the rollicking sign of Sagittarius on Wednesday, May 26, we’ll receive yet another boost to propel us into the season with open hearts, eyes, and minds.