BTS' "Butter" Has Officially Made Me a Stan and There's No Turning Back

By Lyra Hale
The Mary Sue
 3 days ago
On a cosmic level, I knew BTS existed. Like, I knew the power they held and how the ARMY was a fandom like no other. And I have dabbled in some of their other music after Spotify decided to drop “We Are Bulletproof Pt. 2” and “Come Back Home” on me about a year ago. Both of those songs left me dancing and going, “I don’t know this band like that but I’m going to play it so much that it ends up on my Spotify Hits of 2020.” And they did. But I never got BTS and how life-changing they could be.

The Mary Sue

