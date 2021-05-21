Yorgos Lanthimos to torture poor things Mark Ruffalo, Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe in Frankenstein "re-imagining"

Avengers castmates Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo are speaking out against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the embattled organization behind the Golden Globes, which this week released a slate of diversity reforms denounced as too little, too late. Ruffalo said on social media that as a recent winner of a Globe, he “cannot feel proud or happy” because of the group’s “culture of secrecy and exclusion.” Johansson, who has been nominated for Globes five times, told Entertainment Weekly she refused to participate in the group’s press conferences because of “sexist questions and remarks... that bordered on sexual harassment.” She added, “Unless there is necessary fundamental reform within the organization, I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole.”