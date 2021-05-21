Yorgos Lanthimos to torture poor things Mark Ruffalo, Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe in Frankenstein "re-imagining"
Following up on the 2018 Oscar-nominated, The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos is enlisting fresh souls to bring his to next unflinching on-screen exploration of love and control, Poor Things. An adaptation of the novel by Scottish author Alasdair Gray, Poor Things is a “re-imagining of Frankenstein,” which replaces Frankenstein’s monster with a young woman named Bella Baxter. Lanthimos’ Favourite star Emma Stone will play Baxter, who we assume will go around correcting people who mistakenly call her “Frankenstein” instead of “Frankenstein’s girlfriend.” As Google Books describes, the character is “a beautiful young erotomaniac brought back to life with the brain of an infant.” You had us at “erotomaniac.”film.avclub.com