David Byrne is the next guest on The FADER Uncovered with Mark Ronson

By David Renshaw
The FADER
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe third episode of The FADER Uncovered, a new podcast series in which host Mark Ronson talks with the world’s most impactful musicians, is coming on Monday, May 24. This time around Mark is joined by David Byrne for a conversation looking back on his classic albums, both as a solo artist and as part of Talking Heads, teaching Mark How Music Works with his must-read book, the journey from arthouse to arenas, plus the ambitious staging of his Amerian Utopia live show on Broadway.

www.thefader.com
Person
Mark Ronson
Person
David Byrne
#The Fader#How Music Works#Photo Albums#Classic Albums#Amerian Utopia#Broadway#Book#Musicians#Teaching Mark#Conversation#Talking Heads#Arenas#Fader Uncovered
