It's been nearly a month since the Utah Football Spring Camp came to its glorious end with the annual spring football game and while the wretched offseason is in full swing, we have had some time to reflect upon all the things we learned and consider what the 2021 season might look like. With several transfers from the portal, new freshmen recruits, multiple stand outs, beloved veterans ready to run it back, and position battles heating up, there's a lot to digest. The following is a list of 10 notable things we learned from this spring camp in no particular order.