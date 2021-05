The stock price of Oatly Group (NASDAQ: OTLY) increased by 18.82% in its market debut yesterday. These are the details. The stock price of Sweden-based oat-milk company Oatly Group (NASDAQ: OTLY) increased by 18.82% in its market debut yesterday. Oatly Group priced its IPO at $17 per share — which was at the high-end of the expectations. Based on the $17 pricing, the company raised $1.43 billion according to The Wall Street Journal.