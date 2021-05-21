newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kylie Jenner Slams Travis Scott Open Relationship Rumors; ‘You Guys Really Just Make up Anything’

By Abeni Tinubu
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were back in the headlines recently after rumors began swirling that the pair were officially back together. Multiple news sources reported that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly star had rekindled their romance and were currently in an open relationship. However, Jenner recently set the record straight.

www.cheatsheet.com
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

106K+
Followers
60K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stormi Webster
Person
Kim Kardashian West
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Mason Disick
Person
Travis Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Relationship#Kardashian Fans#Kylie Cosmetics#Kuwtk#Daily Mail#Rumors#Dating#Star#Love#Friends#Kyliejenner#Curious Fans#Siblings#Headlines#Suit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rumor Has It
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Vice

Travis Scott Is Sick of Brands and So Are We

It should come as no surprise that Adweek’s Creator Visionary of the Year is Travis Scott. The man is a walking brand, even if the thought of being one is enough to make him cringe. “I don’t like words like ‘branding’ and ‘marketing,’” he told the magazine. It’s not worth getting hung up on semantics, but there are few artists who can slap their name and face on a product and incite pandemonium as well as Scott can.
Celebritieslifeandstylemag.com

Take a Tour of Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Webster’s Adorable Bedroom: Photos!

She’s a big girl now! Kylie Jenner has given fans rare glimpses into daughter Stormi Webster‘s bedroom, and it’s any little girl’s dream room. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off all of the cool custom decor around her and rapper Travis Scott‘s toddler’s room, captioning one snap, “Stormi’s World.” While it does have some typical toddler room staples — a white storage unit filled with baskets of toys and stuffed animals — it also features some extremely high-end decorations.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Take Stormi to Disneyland

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are with their daughter at “The Happiest Place on Earth” … and it’s the latest sign they might be a happy couple again. Stormi’s Mom and Dad treated her to a Disneyland trip Tuesday, and appeared to be having good family times … especially when they took her on the Alice in Wonderland ride.
MakeupAllure

Kylie Jenner's Makeup Artist Ariel Tejada Designed a Line of Affordable Makeup Brushes

Any time you've seen a picture of Kylie Jenner and thought, "Wow, her makeup looks amazing," you probably had Ariel Tejada (who you might know as @MakeupByAriel) to thank for that. The makeup artist is responsible for an overwhelming amount of her best beauty looks from Instagram, Kylie Cosmetics campaigns, and red carpet events (in fact, Tejada regularly refers to her as "his muse"). As he tells Allure, a huge part of being able to pull a look off as successfully as he does is having the right tools on hand.
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott on Triple Date?

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott back on? The pair have been spotted multiple times out and about together. Their last spotting was Sunday night at Catch LA in West Hollywood, on an apparent triple date with Justin and Hailey Bieber and Kylie’s sister Kendall and her NBA star boyfriend Devin Booker.
Beauty & FashionReporter

Kylie Jenner working on swimwear collection

Kylie Jenner is working on a swimwear collection. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star appears to be formulating plans for a new clothing collection after she filed legal documents to trademark the terms "Kylie Swim" and "Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner". As part of this new collection, Kylie is...
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Kylie Jenner Aims to Conquer Swimwear and Beach Gear Business

Kylie Jenner wants everyone in the pool this summer, provided they’re wearing a certain type of swimwear. Kylie filed legal docs to trademark “Kylie Swim” and “Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner.”. It appears Kylie’s looking to market sunglasses, swim goggles, beach bags, swimwear, cover-ups, headwear, footwear and even towels and...
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Kylie Jenner: I want my daughter to take over Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner wants her daughter to run Kylie Cosmetics one day. The 23-year-old reality star is hoping to pass her business ventures down to her three-year-old daughter Stormi – whom she has with Travis Scott – when she’s older, as she hailed the tot as her “legacy”. She said: "Stormi...
Celebritieslaineygossip.com

A New (Better) Nicki Minaj is Coming

Imagine my delight Monday when Nicki Minaj signaled the end of what’s felt like the longest off-season of her career. It was just a couple pictures from a COVID-era, around the house photoshoot posted to Instagram. The caption read “FRIDAY”, which could have meant anything but we know means new music. We’re left with only the accompanying photos to search for clues as to what to expect from Nicki’s return. They’re both nearly-nude pics of her holding pink heart-shaped pillows, staring into the camera for one shot and covering her eyes with shades in another. Maybe a juxtaposition between love and hate? It’s clear Nicki loves Chanel. She’s wearing jewelry, seated atop a desk with fun-sized Chanel paraphernalia, and wearing diamond encrusted Chanel monogram Croc pins. Yes, on her Barbie-pink Crocs. We can’t hate on the Crocs though; she’s eight months postpartum in lockdown. Crocs have made a bit of a comeback since the pandemic started thanks to Bad Bunny, Ariana Grande, and Justin Bieber and now Nicki’s helping out too. Apparently, pink Crocs sales spiked by 4,900% in the hours following her post, crashing the Crocs site. Then, after a quick foam shoe frenzy, people moved on to anticipation for Friday’s new song. The Instagram post has over 4.5 million likes — already far eclipsing the first posts promoting the lead single from her previous album.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Nori's Black Book Creator Answers All of Our Burning Kardashian Questions

Watch: Khloe Searches for Her Surrogate: "KUWTK" Katch-Up (S20, Ep8) The genius behind Nori's Black Book has finally been revealed!. The May 13 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians followed Kim Kardashian leading the search to figure out the identity of the fan behind the wildly popular North West parody Instagram account. By the end of the episode, Kim and Khloe Kardashian came face to face with the woman (or should we say icon?) responsible: Meet Natalie, Dolls!
Celebritieswashingtonnewsday.com

Kylie Jenner Has Just Acknowledged That She Isn’t A “Self-Made Billionaire”

Kylie Jenner Has Just Acknowledged That She Isn’t A “Self-Made Billionaire”. Kylie Jenner has built a brand and reputation for herself outside of the family business, while beginning her career as a little girl on the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Jenner launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2015, and the response has been overwhelming.
CelebritiesPage Six

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly back together

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly giving their love another shot. The couple are dating again after their October 2019 split, TMZ reported Friday. While the outlet also reported that the pair nixed exclusivity this time around, the 23-year-old makeup mogul shut down speculation of an open relationship. “you...