Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Founder of major global investment firm Bridgewater Associates Ray Dalio said during Coindesk's Consensus event that he has "some bitcoin" and that he personally would rather have BTC than a bond. However, he warned that BTC might be at risk of its own success if big investors decide to sell bonds "in a bigger way" and buy BTC instead.